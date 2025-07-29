*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter
Get colored smart light anywhere in your home with the Philips Hue Light strip. It is flexible, allowing you to bend, shape, cut, and extend it (only compatible with the Lightstrip Plus base V4) to adapt to your room and decor. Connect it to the Hue Bridge to get the full suite of smart lighting features. Take control of your home lighting wirelessly, with a smart device or light the entire home with versatile accessories (sold separately) such as Hue Dimmer Switch or Hue Motion Sensor.
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- White and color light
- Philips Hue Bridge included
- Control lights with app or voice
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Silicone