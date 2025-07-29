*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play light bar double pack
Create a wash of colorful smart light with the sleek design of the Play light bar in black. This Play light bar 2-pack, which includes two light bars and a power supply that connects up to three lights, can be stood upright, laid down, or placed onto the back of your TV with the included mounts.
Current price is $175.99
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Instant wireless dimming
- Philips Hue Bridge required
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White and color light
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic