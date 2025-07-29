*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Signe floor light
With its slender, minimal design, the Philips Hue Signe floor lamp blends seamlessly into the interior of any home. Use the Signe to paint the walls with colorful light or take your home entertainment setup to the next level. Control instantly via Bluetooth in a single room or pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock the full suite of smart lighting features in your whole home.
Current price is $249.99
Product highlights
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
aluminum
Material
Aluminium