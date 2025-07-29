*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 3 E26 smart bulbs (60 W)
With Philips Hue white and color ambiance you can transform your lighting into an extraordinary experience. Connected home lighting offers colored lighting that can be synced to your music, TV and games for immersive effects. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Current price is $199.99
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 3 x E26
- Bridge included
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x109