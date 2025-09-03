Support
Starter kit: 4 E26 color-capable bulbs + Bridge Pro

Get superpowered smart lighting features with the Bridge Pro. Equipped with a new chip capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Add ambient color to any room with the included color-capable bulbs.

Product highlights

  • Supports 150+ lights, 50+ accessories
  • Use lights as motion sensors with MotionAware™
  • Unlocks Hue Sync surround lighting and security integration
  • White ambiance +16 million colors
  • Up to 1100 lumens*
Zigbee security

Zigbee security

Your privacy is our priority. Zigbee and Philips Hue prevent unauthorized access to your smart light ecosystem.

Hue MotionAware™

Hue MotionAware™

This exciting new feature exclusive to Bridge Pro empowers your lighting system to intuitively respond to your movements around the home. Using at least 3 lights in the same room, you can create a motion area that detects your presence and triggers any lights you assign to it. No separate motion sensor needed!

More capacity, faster processor

More capacity, faster processor

Compared with Bridge, the Bridge Pro brings 3x more capacity, support for 150+ lights, 50+ accessories, 500 scenes, plus 5x faster response times with its new Hue Chip Pro.   

Whole-home control from anywhere

Whole-home control from anywhere

The Bridge and Bridge Pro give you access to your smart home system from anywhere via the Hue app. Control your lights, receive security notifications — or just set up your system to run on a schedule with automations.

Specifications

Bulb dimensions

  • Dimensions (WxHxD)

    62 x 112

Design and finishing

Durability

Environmental

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Guarantee

Light characteristics

Packaging dimensions and weight

Packaging information

Power consumption

Service

Technical specifications

The bridge

The bulb

What's in the box

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

