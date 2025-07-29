*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A19 - E26 smart bulb
Bring vintage style to your standard light bulbs with this dimmable smart LED bulb featuring a coiled filament design. The smart bulb can be used with Bluetooth or paired with a Hue Bridge for ultimate control.
Current price is $27.99
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light vintage bulb
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
60x112