*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Candle - E12 smart bulb
Get the classic look of a vintage bulb in a smaller size. The Filament candelabra bulb has a coiled inner filament and E12 base, perfect for small fixtures where you want vintage style with a modern twist.
Current price is $37.99
Product highlights
- White Filament
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Soft white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
39,2x113