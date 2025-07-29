Support
Close up of front of Hue White Inara Outdoor wall light

Inara Outdoor wall light

The Inara outdoor wall lantern is a traditional fixture that offers the smart lighting capabilities of Philips Hue. Connect to the Hue Bridge and set your lights to turn on when you near home or automate your lights to mimic your presence.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bridge required
  • Includes E26 LED bulb
  • Warm White light (2700K)
  • Mains powered
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Specifications

Design and finishing

  • Color

    Black

  • Material

    Aluminium

Durability

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Light characteristics

Miscellaneous

Packaging dimensions and weight

Product dimensions and weight

Service

Technical specifications

What's supported

Other

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay