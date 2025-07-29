Support
Close up of front of Hue White Lucca Outdoor wall light

Lucca Outdoor wall light

Bring sophistication to your space with the Lucca wall lantern. With a modern design made from weatherproof materials, this outdoor smart lamp provides quality white light in a durable fixture. Connect to the Hue Bridge for smart control.

Item no longer available

Product highlights

  • White
  • Bridge required
  • Includes E26 LED bulb
  • Warm White light (2700K)
  • Mains powered
  • Smart control with Hue Bridge*
Specifications

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

