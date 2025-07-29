*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
PAR38 - E26 smart bulb
Enhance your feeling of security with the brilliant white light of two outdoor flood light bulbs. Connect to the Hue Bridge and use the Hue app to create a 'Welcome home' scene or program a routine to ward off intruders.
Current price is $34.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- 1 x PAR38 bulb
- Bright white light
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
- Weatherproof
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
123x135