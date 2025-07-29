*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Starter kit: 1 E26 smart bulbs (60 W) + dimmer switch
Get started with the Philips Hue wireless dimming kit and enjoy smooth wireless dimming. It works out of the box. Control the bulb with the included dimmer switch, or connect everything to the Hue bridge for control from your smart device. As bright as a 60 W bulb.
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 800 lumens*
- 1 x E26 bulb
- Warm white light
- Wireless dimming
Specifications
Bulb dimensions
Dimensions (WxHxD)
62x110