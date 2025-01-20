*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Welcome Outdoor Floodlight
Now expand Hue to your outdoors. The Welcome Floodlight can be connected to your existing Hue bridge to enjoy all features like away from home control and scheduling, it truly welcomes you home with powerful light. Hue bridge not included.
$129.99
$77.99
Last Chance sale: shop now
Product highlights
- White
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- Warm White light (2700K)
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$99.99
White and color ambiance
Appear Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
Hue
95W power supply Hue NAM
- Extension cable
- Power up to 95W
- Black
$89.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor pedestal
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Lily XL Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Econic Outdoor Wall Light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$169.99
White and color ambiance
Calla Outdoor bollard
- Low-volt
- Matte black finish
- 104 x 252 mm
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$129.99
White and color ambiance
Amarant linear outdoor light
- LED integrated
- White and colored light
- Low Volt system - extension
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$179.99
White and color ambiance
Lily Outdoor spot light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$339.99
Hue
Outdoor 40W power supply
- Power Supply LowVolt system
- Power up to 40W
- Black
$59.99
White and color ambiance
Resonate Outdoor wall light
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$159.99
White and color ambiance
Lucca Outdoor wall light
- Includes E26 LED bulb
- White and color light
- Mains powered
- Smart control with Hue Bridge*
$99.99
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
High-quality aluminum and superior synthetics
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using the highest quality materials to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions as well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
Weather-proof
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. UL Wet Location rated. This means the product is suitable for use in wet locations.
Powerful light
This Philips Hue light possesses a LED light source which illuminates a large portion of your garden. Find the route to your driveway, pathway, front- or back door brightly lit up, all with the comfort of the right light. Never lose track of what is happening around your house with this powerful Philips Hue light.
Smart control, home and away
Light up your outdoors and see what's going on outside. By connecting your outdoor lights with the Hue Bridge you can control them in any way you like. With the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, our indoor remote control options such as the Philips Hue app or using your voice (Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit or Google Assistant) you can control your outdoor lights. You can set light schedules to mimic your presence. Control your outdoor lighting from the comfort of your home or from any other location.
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unload your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Either use the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, or set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
Set timers for your convenience
Enjoy longer evenings outside, finish yard work or just bring the garbage outside after sunset. Have your Philips Hue lights turn on automatically by setting schedules or use sunset /sunrise routine. And of course, you can also turn off or dim your lights this way. You'll never again have to worry whether you've left any lights on.