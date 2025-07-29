*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Play Gradient Lightstrip for PC
Get a gradient of reactive, colorful light for your gaming setup! Attach the Play gradient lightstrip to the back of your 32”–34” monitor with the included mounts. Start syncing with the Hue Sync desktop app to see the action on your screen reflected in the light.
Current price is $189.99
Product highlights
- Made for 32" to 34" monitors
- Includes power supply and mounts
- Blends white and colored light
- Requires Hue Bridge
Specifications
Design and finishing
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Color(s)
White
Material
Silicone