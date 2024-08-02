Support
Close up of front of Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

Perifo L-shaped ceiling base kit (4 spots)

This ceiling track lighting kit in black includes four cylinder spotlights, four 39.4 inch rails, a PSU that sits in between two rails, and connectors to create an L shape that turns to the right.

$909.89

Product highlights

  • 4 spots, 490 lm @2700k each
  • Takes up 21.2 wattage from power supply unit
  • 88.3 inch x 80 inch
  • Designed for ceilings
  • Includes everything you need
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit

1 x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit

This power supply unit connects two Perifo rails and wires into your home’s electricity. Power up to 90W of lights on a single power supply unit — just add up each light’s wattage to reach the threshold. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
Close up of front of Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch

4 x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch

This 39.4 inch rail in black lets you lay out your track lighting the way you like. Click Perifo lights directly into the rail. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo rail 39.4 inch
Close up of front of Hue Perifo straight connector

1 x Hue Perifo straight connector

Connect two Perifo rails with this straight connector in black. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo straight connector
Close up of front of Hue Perifo external corner connector

1 x Hue Perifo external corner connector

Create an L-shape with your Perifo track lighting using an external corner connector. Once installed, the track will turn to the right or left, depending on how your power supply unit is positioned. Only for Perifo track lighting

Perifo external corner connector
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

4 x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

These powerful cylinder spotlights in black click right into Perifo rails. Tilt and rotate to shine their colorful light anywhere you like. Only for Perifo track lighting.

Perifo cylinder spotlight

Specifications

Product information

Amount

11

Technical specifications

1x Hue Perifo ceiling 90 W 2-point power supply unit
4x Hue Perifo rail 39.4 inch
1x Hue Perifo straight connector
1x Hue Perifo external corner connector
4x Hue White and color ambiance Perifo cylinder spotlight

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

