2 x Hue Secure contact sensor Get peace of mind both home or away with the Secure contact sensor! Place it on doors, windows, cabinets, safes, and more with the included adhesive backing — and a receive notification or even turn on the lights when the sensor is opened. Secure contact sensor

2 x Hue Motion sensor Trigger your smart lights with movement. The battery-powered Hue motion sensor can be easily installed anywhere in your home. Motion sensor