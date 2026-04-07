20 January 2026
The bathroom is one of the first places you visit in the morning and the last space you use before bedtime. The right lighting can boost your energy, support relaxation and make everyday routines feel more effortless. Whether you’re refreshing your layout, planning a full redesign or adding smart bathroom lighting, connected lights or automated lighting controls, these bathroom lighting ideas will help you create a space that feels well lit, calm and comfortable – while showing how intelligent lighting technology can enhance your bathroom experience throughout the day.