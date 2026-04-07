20 January 2026

A wake-up light slowly brightens your bedroom over a set interval to mimic sunrise, gently guiding your body out of deep sleep. Unlike the jolt of a traditional alarm, this gradual brightening reduces sleep inertia – the groggy feeling that makes mornings hard – and helps align your body’s internal clock with natural daylight.

When used consistently, wake-up lights can support a healthier sleep-wake cycle, leading to more energy and better mood throughout the day. Smart solutions like the Philips Hue wake-up light are designed to help you fall asleep easier and wake up feeling refreshed.