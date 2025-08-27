Special light for special occasions

Family or friends coming over? Set your outdoor lights to match the occasion. Decorate your space with strings of eye-catching Festavia globe lights, illuminate your home’s façade with Festavia permanent lights, run strip lights along your borders and paths, or add pops of colourful light to your garden with bollard and spot lights – they all help add a touch of magic to cosy dinners on the balcony, a BBQ on the patio or a garden party. Create colourful scenes or slow-moving dynamic effects to enjoy these special moments to the fullest.