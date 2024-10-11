Support
Close up of front of Play light bar black (2-pack) + Play light bar extension + Bridge Pro

Play light bar black (2-pack) + Play light bar extension + Bridge Pro

Wash your walls with light in any color with 2 Hue Play Bars and extension in black and a Bridge Pro. Perfect for immersive entertainment and dynamic ambient light.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Wash the wall with light
  • Smooth color blending
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

The Hue Play light bars in black offer twice the fun in a single box. Place your two Play light bars anywhere to give you beautiful ambient lighting. Lay them both flat, mount them behind your TV, or stand them upright.

Play light bar double pack
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack

Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in black, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.

Play light bar extension pack
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro


