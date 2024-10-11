Sale
Play light bar black (2-pack) + Play light bar extension + Bridge Pro
Wash your walls with light in any color with 2 Hue Play Bars and extension in black and a Bridge Pro. Perfect for immersive entertainment and dynamic ambient light.
Current price is $476.88, original price is $529.85
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Wash the wall with light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack
The Hue Play light bars in black offer twice the fun in a single box. Place your two Play light bars anywhere to give you beautiful ambient lighting. Lay them both flat, mount them behind your TV, or stand them upright.Play light bar double pack
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar extension pack
Extend your existing Play light bar setup with the Play light bar extension pack in black, which includes a single light bar extension. Power supply not included.Play light bar extension pack
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro