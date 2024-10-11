Sale
Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension + Bridge Pro
Enhance your rooms with the Hue Ambiance gradient lightstrip, extension, and Bridge Pro. Get beautiful blends of customizable color that bring any space to life with smart control via the Hue app.
Current price is $463.13, original price is $544.85
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Outdoor strip light
- Easy to install yourself
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
With gradient technology and flexible design, the Philips Hue gradient lightstrip offers a powerful blend of colorful light for any room in your home.Gradient lightstrip 2 meter - base kit with power supply
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit
Extend the length of your Philips Hue ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1 meter extension, covering a larger area with a blend of colorful light.Gradient lightstrip 1 meter - extension, requires base kit
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro