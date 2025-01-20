Set your lights to welcome you home

Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unload your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Either use the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, or set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.