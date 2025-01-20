*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light with 40W Power Supply
Enjoy 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your yard or use it more functional for path lighting. The Impress base unit provides one light point and all cables/ power supply for you to get started. Requires Hue bridge.
$359.95
$251.97
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- Bridge required
- LED integrated
- White and color light
- Low Volt system - base unit
- Smart control with Hue bridge*
Special light for special occasions
Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.
Unwind with warm to cool white light
Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.
Control it your way
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.
Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors
With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.
Requires a Philips Hue bridge
Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.
Power supply and plug included
The base unit packs come with all elements you need to get started, this includes light points, power supply, extension cables and connectors. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you like and turn them on.
High-quality aluminium and tempered glass
The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.
High light output
This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambiance and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.
Set your lights to welcome you home
Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unload your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Either use the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, or set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.
Weather-proof (IP44)
This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.
Easy to install and extend
Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Glass
Durability
Nominal lifetime
25,000
Extra feature/accessory incl.
Dimmable with Hue app and switch
Yes
Fully weatherproof
Yes
LED integrated
Yes
Light characteristics
Color rendering index (CRI)
≥80
Miscellaneous
Especially designed for
Garden
Patio
Type
Pedestal/Post
Packaging dimensions & weight
EAN/UPC - product
8718696174449
Net weight
2.67 kg
Gross weight
2.94 kg
Height
455 mm
Length
155 mm
Width
225 mm
Material number (12NC)
915005860401
Product dimensions and weight
Net weight
2.670 kg
Cable length
600
Height
40 cm
Length
10 cm
Width
10 cm
Service
Warranty
2 year(s)
Technical specifications
Light color
2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance
Mains power
Range 220 V - 240 V
50-60 Hz
Wattage bulb included
8 W
IP code
IP44
protection from splashed water
Class of protection
Class II - Double Insulated
Number of light sources
2
The bulb
Communication protocol
Bluetooth
Zigbee
What's supported
Compatible with Effects
Yes
Philips Hue App
iOS 16 or later
WiFi
Works without Wi-Fi
Defined support period
Minimum of 48 months after introduction date
Max. number of accessories
12 (with Hue Bridge)
Other
User manual
No manual available
Disposal of the product
At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health
Dismantling
No dismantle information available