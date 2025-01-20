Support
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light with 40W Power Supply

Sale

Impress Outdoor Pedestal Light with 40W Power Supply

Enjoy 16 million colors available to enhance the beauty of your yard or use it more functional for path lighting. The Impress base unit provides one light point and all cables/ power supply for you to get started. Requires Hue bridge.

$359.95

$251.97

Product highlights

  • White and color ambiance
  • Bridge required
  • LED integrated
  • White and color light
  • Low Volt system - base unit
  • Smart control with Hue bridge*
View all product specs
Find your product manual

Special light for special occasions

Special light for special occasions

Holiday cheer starts here — with smart light! Use your Philips Hue lights to transform your home into a festive experience: bright reds and greens for Christmas, subtle pastels for spring, or even an eerie purple glow to create the most haunted house on the block on Halloween.

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Unwind with warm to cool white light

Extend your evenings with Philips Hue outdoor lighting. Set the right ambiance on your patio, balcony or porch and relax. From the warm white light of a summer sun, to the ice cool daylight of winter: you can enjoy any shade of white light to fit your mood throughout the year.

Control it your way

Control it your way

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge and start discovering the endless possibilities. Control your lights from your smartphone or tablet via the Philips Hue app, or add the indoor switches to your system to change your lights. Set timers, notifications, alarms, and more for the full Philips Hue experience. Philips Hue even works with Amazon Alexa, Apple Homekit and the Google Assistant to allow you to control your lights with your voice.

Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors

Paint your outdoors with 16 million colors

With Philips Hue outdoor lighting there's no limit to the magic you can add. Play with 16 million colors and all shades of white light to create the effect you want. Highlight objects, trees or pathways to make your space stand out. Use the Hue app to save your favorite light settings and recall them whenever you want with the tap of a finger.

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Requires a Philips Hue bridge

Connect your Philips Hue lights with the Bridge to control your lights from your smart phone or tablet via the Philips Hue app. Or control your Philips Hue lights with the Philips Hue dimmer indoor switch for on/off and dimming functionalities.

Power supply and plug included

Power supply and plug included

The base unit packs come with all elements you need to get started, this includes light points, power supply, extension cables and connectors. So all you have to do is unpack, install where you like and turn them on.

High-quality aluminium and tempered glass

High-quality aluminium and tempered glass

The products are made specifically for outdoor use. We are using high-quality aluminium and tempered glass to ensure the best performance in the outdoor conditions. As well as smart use of materials to optimize radio frequency.

High light output

This Philips Hue light provides you with enough output to light up your garden comfortably. Use this Philips Hue light to help you light up your entrances, create more ambiance and bring your outdoors to the next level by setting the scene for your moment.

Set your lights to welcome you home

Set your lights to welcome you home

Experience the comfort of your lights turning on automatically when you arrive and turning off when you leave. Unload your car, enter your house, all with the comfort of the right light. Either use the Philips Hue outdoor sensor, or set the Hue app to Home or Away mode to switch on all your lights, or let geolocation do it for you, all without touching a button. It's as easy as that.

Weather-proof (IP44)

Weather-proof (IP44)

This Philips Hue outdoor fixture is specially designed for use in outdoor environments and has undergone rigorous tests to ensure its performance. The IP level is described by two figures: the first one refers to the protection level against dust, the second against water. This lamp is designed with IP44: it is protected against water splashed from any direction. This product is most common and ideal for general outdoor use.

Easy to install and extend

Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

Specifications

Design and finishing

Color

Black

Material

Glass

Durability

Nominal lifetime

25,000

Extra feature/accessory incl.

Dimmable with Hue app and switch

Yes

Fully weatherproof

Yes

LED integrated

Yes

Light characteristics

Color rendering index (CRI)

≥80

Miscellaneous

Especially designed for

Garden

Patio

Type

Pedestal/Post

Packaging dimensions & weight

EAN/UPC - product

8718696174449

Net weight

2.67 kg

Gross weight

2.94 kg

Height

455 mm

Length

155 mm

Width

225 mm

Material number (12NC)

915005860401

Product dimensions and weight

Net weight

2.670 kg

Cable length

600

Height

40 cm

Length

10 cm

Width

10 cm

Service

Warranty

2 year(s)

Technical specifications

Light color

2000-6500 Hue White Color Ambiance

Mains power

Range 220 V - 240 V

50-60 Hz

Wattage bulb included

8 W

IP code

IP44

protection from splashed water

Class of protection

Class II - Double Insulated

Number of light sources

2

The bulb

Communication protocol

Bluetooth

Zigbee

What's supported

Compatible with Effects

Yes

Philips Hue App

iOS 16 or later

WiFi

Works without Wi-Fi

Defined support period

Minimum of 48 months after introduction date

Max. number of accessories

12 (with Hue Bridge)

Other

User manual

No manual available

Disposal of the product

At the end of (economic) life dispose the product according to local rules and do not dispose the product with regular household waste. The correct disposal of your product will help prevent potential negative consequences for the environment and human health

Dismantling

No dismantle information available

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

