*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 14 m extension
Create a cozy glow or colorful party vibes around your patio, porch, or any outdoor space with a brilliant display of color, whether creating a gradient or playing animated light effects. This extension can be used to add two strings of lights to your power supply using the included T-connector and also allows the string to be added to any Low-volt setup. Globe string lights can't be extended end-to-end.
Length
Pack
Product highlights
- 14 m with 20 bulbs
- Bright 50 lumen replaceble bulbs
- Full-spectrum light (1000-20000K)
- Music sync and dynamic effects
- Extension connector included
Simple plug-and-play setup
Festavia globe string lights are Low-volt, meaning you can simply plug them into an existing power outlet using the included power supply. No complicated re-wiring is necessary. You can also add strings of lights to an existing Low-volt setup and integrate them with your other lights anywhere around your outdoor space. Globe string lights can't be extended end-to-end but you can plug two strings of lights into the power supply unit using a T-connector included with the extension string.
Built to last, whatever the weather
Come rain, shine, or snow, Festavia globe string lights are designed for year-round outdoor use. No need to keep packing these lights away — leave them up for every occasion. Each durable glass-look bulb is waterproof, weatherproof, shatterproof, and replaceable — just in case!
Party in full color, unwind to a warm glow
Full-color integrated LEDs with Chromasync™ technology make these globe string lights shine in bright white and saturated color light perfect for outdoor celebrations. Playing music for a party? Sync them to your songs and watch the music make the colors move. When it's time to relax, dim them down to an ultra-low glow in any shade of warm-to-cool white light. Create an extra-cozy vibe with a light scene or special effect — sparkling candlelight, for example.
The light and soul of the party
Festavia’s globe bulbs with their stylish eye-catching Lightguide design make them a beautiful addition to your outdoor space — whether they're on or off! Each Lightguide bulb features a distinctive inner tube that balances color, brightness, and light direction for optimal effects. Customize them any way you want: set a gradient of multiple colors across the string, choose from seasonal light scenes, or use special light effects to perfectly match the mood of parties, special occasions, or time relaxing outdoors.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
Black
Material
Synthetic