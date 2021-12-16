How to connect Hue Sync with Apple TV

28 January 2020





With the introduction of the Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box, users with an Apple TV can now easily sync Philips Hue lights with the content on their TV screens – all in just three steps.

To start syncing Hue lights with Apple TV, you’ll need:

Philips Hue Bridge

Colour-capable Philips Hue smart lights

Philips Hue Play HDMI Sync Box

TV with HDMI port

You also need an Entertainment area set up in the regular Hue app before you get started. If you don’t have one yet, open your Hue app and go to Settings > Entertainment areas > Create entertainment area.