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TV Backlights

Bring your entertainment beyond the screen with our TV backlights. Designed to synchronise with movies, gaming, sports, and streaming content in real time, TV light strips and sync accessories create a more immersive viewing experience.

3 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Made for 55” to 60” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
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Guide to TV Backlights

How do smart TV backlights synchronise with what is on the screen?

Can I control my TV backlights with voice commands?

Can I customise the TV lighting effects through a mobile app?

How do I fit a backlight to my TV?

What is a TV backlight?

What is the light strip length for a 55-inch TV?

Are Hue backlights compatible with all TV brands?

Can I control my TV backlight synchronisation with a smartphone app?

What are the best LED strip lights for TV backlighting?

What are the best TV strips and sync accessories?

Learn more about TV backlights and LED TV strip lights

Light that syncs with the TV

Lights that sync with the TV

Discover how smart lights that sync with the TV transform your home theater. Learn how to sync LED lights to tv for immersive movies, gaming, and reduced eye strain.
Colour-changing LED lights

Colour-changing light bulbs: 5 creative uses

Description: Discover all the different ways color-changing LED light bulbs can be put to good use — from transforming your TV-watching experience to setting smart signals.
Home gym lighting ideas

How to connect Hue Sync with Netflix

Learn how to sync Hue with Netflix using our step-by-step guide, which will help you create an immersive surround lighting experience for your next Netflix binge.
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