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Smart light switches

Control smart lighting your way with Philips Hue smart switches. Adjust brightness, activate scenes and manage multiple lights with convenient wireless controls designed for everyday use.

4 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Close up of front of Bridge

Bridge

Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
15% off
Close up of front of Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge

Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge

2-meter lightstrip Plus
Customizable dimmer switch
Guided setup in the app
Access to complete suite of features
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Tap dial switch

Tap dial switch

Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
1-4 of 4

Guide to smart light switches

What is a smart light switch and how does it work?

Will smart light switches work if the Wi-Fi goes down?

Do I need a smart home hub to use a smart light switch?

How to replace or change a light switch?

How to install and connect a light switch?

What are the common issues and solutions for smart switches?

Can a smart switch make a regular bulb smart?

Can I programme a Philips Hue Dimmer Switch to trigger different light scenes based on the time of day?

Find out more about switches

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

How to install a Philips Hue Dimmer switch

Use our step-by-step guide to install a Hue Dimmer switch, and get your smart switch up and running in your smart lighting system.
Colour-changing LED lights

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Discover living room lighting ideas with Philips Hue—table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants, smart ambient setups to transform your space.
Home gym lighting ideas

How to create the best lighting for home gym

Find ideas for getting the best lighting for your home gym, including what kind of lights to get and where to put them.
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