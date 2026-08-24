Smart light switches

Build Your Hue Sale
Dimmer Switch (latest model)
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $54.99
Bridge
Supports 50 lights, 12 accessories
Enables Hue Sync
Unlocks light and security integration
Advanced encryption
Current price is $159.99
15% off
Endurance bundle: Lightstrip Plus + dimmer switch + Bridge
2-meter lightstrip Plus
Customizable dimmer switch
Guided setup in the app
Access to complete suite of features
Bundle price is $276.22, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $324.97
Build Your Hue Sale
Tap dial switch
Wireless installation
Battery powered
Easy access to light scenes
Use as a remote control
Current price is $104.99
1-4 of 4
Results page 1 out of 1 loaded
1