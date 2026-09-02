Guide to Decorative Lights

What are the best places to use decorative lights in my home?

How do I choose the right decorative lighting for my room's style?

How to decorate a pergola with lights?

How can I choose decorative night lights that match my home décor?

What are the best LED lights for Christmas decorations?

What are the energy-efficient options for outdoor LED decorative lights?

What are the best outdoor spherical lights for Christmas decorations?

How do I install outdoor decorative lights safely?

Find out more about decorative lighting:

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
Colour-changing LED lights

Bathroom lighting ideas

Discover bathroom lighting ideas for ceiling, vanity and ambient spaces, plus inspiring ways to brighten your routine with smart light.
Decorate with smart light and decorative fairy lights

Decorative string lights guide

Discover how Philips Hue decorative string lights, LED options, and smart outdoor lights transform your home with creative tips and inspiration.

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