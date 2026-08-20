Indoor Smart LED lighting

Build Your Hue Sale
Signe gradient floor lamp
Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $529.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Akari Downlight
IP 44
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Flux ultra bright strip light 5m
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
4800 lumen
Current price is $344.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Starter kit B22
Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included
Current price is $164.99, original price is $329.99
Build Your Hue Sale
OmniGlow strip light 5m
4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $514.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $399.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Luster - E14 smart bulb
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $124.99
Iris copper special edition
LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $289.99
Build Your Hue Sale
MR16 - smart spotlight
White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $124.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $564.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Motion sensor
Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere
Current price is $89.99
Build Your Hue Sale
G95 - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $169.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Smart plug
Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $89.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Luster - E14 smart bulb
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $74.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Current price is $799.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger
Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Current price is $629.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Play light bar double pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Current price is $299.99
OmniGlow strip light 3m
2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Current price is $344.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Play light bar single pack
Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Current price is $164.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Flux ultra bright strip light 3m
Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Current price is $264.99
Build Your Hue Sale
MR16 - smart spotlight
Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $74.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Triangle - E27 smart bulb
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $209.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Play light bar extension pack
Extention pack 1 PC
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $139.99
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