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Indoor Smart LED lighting

From the kitchen to the bedroom, from the lamp to the light fitting, our indoor smart lighting puts you in complete control. Tune brightness and colour, set schedules and create personalised scenes from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

41 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

IP 44
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter

Power supply unit included
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
4800 lumen
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Starter kit B22

Starter kit B22

Up to 1100 lumens*
White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Hue Bridge included
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 5m

OmniGlow strip light 5m

4500 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Luster - E14 smart bulb

Luster - E14 smart bulb

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Iris copper special edition

Iris copper special edition

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of MR16 - smart spotlight

MR16 - smart spotlight

White and coloured light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Made for 65” to 70” TVs
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Motion sensor

Motion sensor

Wireless installation
Automates your lights
Adjusts light to time of day
Mounts anywhere
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of G95 - E27 smart bulb

G95 - E27 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Smart plug

Smart plug

Add any light to your Hue system
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Luster - E14 smart bulb

Luster - E14 smart bulb

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Syncs lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Play gradient lightstrip 75” and larger

Made for 75” TVs and larger
Includes power supply and mounts
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Close up of front of OmniGlow strip light 3m

OmniGlow strip light 3m

2700 lumens
OmniGlow technology for smooth light effects
Direct and indirect light
Ultra-bright, true white
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar single pack

Play light bar single pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Customizable scenes and effects
Chromasync™ precision color blending
Ultra-bright, true white light
2900 lumen
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of MR16 - smart spotlight

MR16 - smart spotlight

Warm-to-cool white light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Triangle - E27 smart bulb

Triangle - E27 smart bulb

White and colored light
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Download product information sheet
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar extension pack

Play light bar extension pack

Extention pack 1 PC
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
1-24 of 41

Guide to indoor smart lighting

What are the advantages of Philips Hue over other top indoor lighting brands?

How do I calculate how many lumens I need for indoor lighting?

Can I control indoor LED lights with Alexa, Google Assistant or Apple HomeKit?

Which indoor LED lights are best for different rooms in the house?

How to hang Christmas lights indoors?

What are some creative indoor rope lighting ideas for my home?

What are the best indoor lights for bedrooms?

What is the best indoor lighting solution to help me wake up naturally and sleep better?

What are the best stylish indoor LED lights?

What are the latest trends in indoor LED light design?

Find out more about indoor lights

Smart LED lights energy efficiency

Kitchen lighting ideas that transform your space

Explore smart kitchen lighting ideas, recessed layouts, and design inspiration to brighten every corner of your home.
Colour-changing LED lights

Bedroom lighting ideas

Explore calming bedroom lighting ideas with layered light, bedside lamp inspiration, and soothing colors for sleep using Philips Hue smart lighting.
Benefits of smart LED lights

Stylish living room lighting ideas

Discover living room lighting ideas with Philips Hue—table lamps, ceiling lights, pendants, smart ambient setups to transform your space.
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