Getting set up with smart lighting is easy with a Hue starter kit – especially when you personalise it your way!
Lighting sales and discounts
Featured discounted lighting products
Bridge
$159.99
Build Your Hue Sale
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
$124.99
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A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
$149.99
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MR16 - smart spotlight
$124.99
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Akari Downlight
$109.99
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Flux ultra bright strip light 3m
$264.99
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Flux ultra bright strip light 5m
$344.99
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Neon outdoor strip light 5m
$514.99
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Play light bar double pack
$299.99
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Go portable accent light
$204.99
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Signe gradient floor lamp
$529.99
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Smart plug
$89.99
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Enrave small ceiling lamp
$219.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Infuse medium ceiling lamp
$399.99
*Sign up and save 15%. You should receive your code within 1 hour after your subscription, but processing time may vary. This promotion is not valid for email addresses that are already signed up to the Philips Hue newsletter. Read the Terms & Conditions for this promotion.