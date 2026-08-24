ALT text: Philips Hue Bridge and smart light bulbs featured as a customizable Philips Hue starter kit.

Create your own starter kit and save 20%

Getting set up with smart lighting is easy with a Hue starter kit – especially when you personalise it your way!

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Lighting sales and discounts

Featured discounted lighting products

Bridge

Bridge

$159.99

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A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100

A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100

$124.99

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A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600

$149.99

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MR16 - smart spotlight

MR16 - smart spotlight

$124.99

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Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

$109.99

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Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

Flux ultra bright strip light 3m

$264.99

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Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

Flux ultra bright strip light 5m

$344.99

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Neon outdoor strip light 5m

Neon outdoor strip light 5m

$514.99

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Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

$299.99

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Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

$204.99

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Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$529.99

Only a few left

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Smart plug

Smart plug

$89.99

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Enrave small ceiling lamp

Enrave small ceiling lamp

$219.99

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Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

$399.99

 

*Sign up and save 15%. You should receive your code within 1 hour after your subscription, but processing time may vary. This promotion is not valid for email addresses that are already signed up to the Philips Hue newsletter. Read the Terms & Conditions for this promotion.

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