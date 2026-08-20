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Smart LED lamps

Table, floor, bedside or portable — wherever you need a lamp, we've got you covered. Our smart LED lamps blend modern design with the power of the Hue ecosystem. Set the mood, sync with your entertainment and control everything from the Hue app or your voice assistant.

19 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Signe gradient table lamp

Signe gradient table lamp

Black
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Hue Play wall washer

Hue Play wall washer

ColorCast technology
1035 lumens
Height x width: 15,7 x 9,1 cm
Matte black
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

Twilight sleep and wake-up light black

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
Close up of front of Iris copper special edition

Iris copper special edition

LED integrated
Instant control via Bluetooth
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar single pack

Play light bar single pack

Integrated LED
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Control with your voice*
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play light bar extension pack

Play light bar extension pack

Extention pack 1 PC
LED integrated
Black
Smart control with Hue bridge*
10% off
Close up of front of Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m

Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m

White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Hue Bridge required (Play)
Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K

Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue white and color lights
Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K

Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue white and color lights
Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars

Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars

Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
HDMI 2.1 certified
Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
Close up of front of Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue Go portable table lamp

Works indoors and outdoors
Control with Bluetooth
Control with app or voice
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Go portable accent light

Go portable accent light

Integrated LED and battery
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge

White and colour light
Made for TV areas
Control with app, voice or accessories
Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge

Blends white and colour light
Wash the wall with light
Control with app, voice, accessories
Sale
Close up of front of Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)

Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)

White and colour light
Hue Bridge required
Made for TV areas
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Play gradient light tube large

Play gradient light tube large

Made for 60" TVs and larger
Includes power supply
Blends white and colored light
Requires Hue Bridge and Hue sync box
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

ColorCast technology
Dual light source
One-touch sleep automation
Ultra-low dimming
1-19 of 19

Guide to smart LED lamps

Do I need a smart hub to use smart LED lamps?

Can I group multiple smart LED lamps together?

Do I need a special dimmer switch to dim smart LED lamps?

What are the best LED lamps that combine smart technology with premium interior design aesthetics?

Are LED lamps dimmable?

What are the best lamps for a modern home?

What are the best lamps for rustic home decor?

Are there any stylish or modern lights that connect with speakers?

Can I control my lamp with my smartphone or voice commands?

What are the best smart lamps for adjustable brightness?

Learn more about lamps

Benefits of smart LED lights

Bedroom lighting ideas

Explore calming bedroom lighting ideas with layered light, bedside lamp inspiration, and soothing colors for sleep using Philips Hue smart lighting.
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