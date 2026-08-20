Smart LED lamps

Signe gradient floor lamp
Current price is $529.99
Signe gradient table lamp
Current price is $399.99
Hue Play wall washer
Current price is $459.99
Twilight sleep and wake-up light black
Current price is $499.99
Iris copper special edition
Current price is $289.99
Play light bar double pack
Current price is $299.99
Play light bar single pack
Current price is $164.99
Play light bar extension pack
Current price is $139.99
Podium bundle: 2x Play light bars + Lightstrip Plus 2m
Bundle price is $368.98, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $409.98
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (65" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K
Bundle price is $1,581.72, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $1,664.97
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (75" TVs) + Hue sync box 8K
Bundle price is $1,643.47, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $1,729.97
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars
Bundle price is $1,044.98, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $1,099.98
Hue Go portable table lamp
Current price is $319.99
Go portable accent light
Current price is $204.99
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Bridge
Bundle price is $436.98, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $459.98
Bundle: Signe gradient floor lamp + Bridge
Bundle price is $655.48, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $689.98
Bundle: 2x Play light bars + Play gradient lightstrip (55" TVs)
Bundle price is $774.23, price of the products in this bundle sold separately is $814.98
Play gradient light tube large
Current price is $479.99
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white
Current price is $499.99
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