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Akari Downlight
IP 44
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $109.99
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Infuse medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $399.99
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Lily XL Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $289.99
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Garnea Downlight
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $94.99
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Enrave pendant
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Current price is $629.99
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Enrave small ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Dimmer Switch included
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $219.99
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Akari Downlight White 4-pack
Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
800 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Current price is $299.99
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Appear Outdoor wall light
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $299.99
Lily Outdoor spot light
LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $194.99
Build Your Hue Sale
Enrave medium ceiling lamp
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Current price is $349.99
Discover Outdoor Floodlight
LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Current price is $379.99
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