Applied filters
All products Starter Kits (3) Bulbs (23) Strip lights (28) Accessories (18) Table lamps (17) Floor lamps (2) Recessed lights (3) Spot lights (2) Wall lights (2) Ceiling lights (3) Pendant lights (1) Outdoor lights (16) String lights (3) Bundles (17)

Price

Smart Light fixtures

Complete your setup with fixtures designed for every room. From pendants and ceiling lights to wall fittings, every fixture integrates seamlessly with the Hue app — giving you full control throughout your home.

11 products
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Akari Downlight

Akari Downlight

IP 44
Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Infuse medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Garnea Downlight

Garnea Downlight

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Control with app or voice*
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Enrave pendant

Enrave pendant

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Enrave small ceiling lamp

Enrave small ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Dimmer Switch included
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Akari Downlight White 4-pack

Akari Downlight White 4-pack

Tunable white and color light
Chromasync™ color matching
800 lumens
Water-resistant (IP44)
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Appear Outdoor wall light

Appear Outdoor wall light

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Close up of front of Lily Outdoor spot light

Lily Outdoor spot light

LED integrated
White and color light
Low Volt system - extension
Smart control with Hue bridge*
Build Your Hue Sale
Close up of front of Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Enrave medium ceiling lamp

Integrated LED
Bluetooth control via app
Includes dimmer switch
Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Close up of front of Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

LED integrated
White and color light
Mains powered
Smart control with Hue bridge*
1-11 of 11

Guide to smart light fixtures

What is the difference between a smart fixture and a smart bulb?

Will smart light fixtures slow down my home Wi-Fi?

What are the different styles of light fittings available?

What are the best lamp fixtures for modern living rooms?

How do I choose the right light fitting for my bedroom?

Where can I find high-quality cylinder lamps?

Where can I find high-quality library light fittings?

How can I install a Philips Hue light fitting?

Learn more about lamp fixtures

Colour-changing LED lights

How to create the best lighting for home gym

Find ideas for getting the best lighting for your home gym, including what kind of lights to get and where to put them.
How lighting affects mood

How lighting affects mood

Explore how lighting affects mood, circadian lighting benefits, light and mental health tips, and use Philips Hue to support your wellbeing daily.
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay