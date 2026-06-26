Philips Hue and LG

Let your lights react to the content on your LG TV screen with the Hue Sync TV app.

Man and woman seated on couch in front of LG TV with purple and blue Hue lighting

Sync TV app on LG TVs

Sync your Hue lights to whatever you watch on your LG TV.

Explore the app

How to sync with your LG TV

Hue Play gradient lightstrip, Bridge and bulb on white background

Check the compatibility

The Sync TV app is compatible with 2024 and newer LG TVs with webOS24 or higher. If your TV supports the app, it will appear when you search for it in Apps.

Find compatible TVs
LG TV mounted on wall with three Hue smart lights

Set up your Hue system

You'll need at least one color-capable Philips Hue light and the Philips Hue Bridge to sync your lights to your LG TV.

Shop Hue Bridge

Get the Sync TV app

Download the app on your TV, set it up and get ready to sync!

Explore the app

Best lights for syncing

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Play gradient lightstrip 55”

Play gradient lightstrip 55”

$449.99

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Bridge

Bridge

$109.99

Play HDMI Sync Box

Play HDMI Sync Box

$549.99

Temporarily out of stock

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Play light bar double pack

Play light bar double pack

$259.99

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Play gradient lightstrip 65”

Play gradient lightstrip 65”

$489.99

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Signe gradient floor lamp

Signe gradient floor lamp

$529.99

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LG TV hanging on wall in living room surrounded by colorful lights

LG

LG has brought high-quality products, services and features to their users for over 60 years – including those for smart homes.

Go to LG

Questions & Answers

Which LG TVs are compatible with the Hue Sync TV app?

Hue products support for LG TV app

Get support

We're always happy to help! If you need more support in pairing Philips Hue and LG TVs, check out more questions and answers or get in touch with us.

Go to Support
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