Festavia curtain lights (1.35 x 2 m transparent cable, 250 LEDs) + 40W power supply
Current price is $744.98
Current price is $744.98
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About the Festavia curtain lights (1.35 x 2 m transparent cable, 250 LEDs) + 40W power supply
Drape your home in a curtain of magical light. This bundle includes Philips Hue Festavia curtain lights and a compatible 40W power supply, giving you everything you need to create decorative lighting indoors or outdoors. Enjoy vibrant gradients of multiple colors or warm-to-cool white light along each string to suit every season, celebration, or everyday moment. Hang them in front of windows, on walls, above beds, or outdoors on patios and balconies. Their weather-resistant IP54 rating lets you leave them installed all year round. Pair with a Hue Bridge to unlock dynamic lighting effects, sync your lights to music, and enjoy effortless control through the Hue app or compatible voice assistants.
- 1.35 x 2 m with 250 LEDs
- White and color gradients
- Music sync and dynamic effects
- Transparent cable
- Low-volt power supply included
- Indoor and outdoor use
Features
- Product number (EAN/UPC)
- 8719514874862
Product information
- Outdoor luminaires Festavia curtain lights - 1.35 x 2 m, 250 LEDs (Excludes power supply unit)
- 1
- Hue Outdoor 40W power supply
- 1