In this bundle

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack The Hue Play light bars in black offer twice the fun in a single box. Place your two Play light bars anywhere to give you beautiful ambient lighting. Lay them both flat, mount them behind your TV, or stand them upright. Play light bar double pack

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65” Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other. Play gradient lightstrip 65”