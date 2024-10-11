Support
Ambiance gradient lightstrip + extension + Bridge Pro

Enhance your rooms with the Hue Ambiance gradient lightstrip, extension, and Bridge Pro. Get beautiful blends of customizable color that bring any space to life with smart control via the Hue app.

Product highlights

  • White and colored light
  • Outdoor strip light
  • Easy to install yourself
  • Bridge Pro simple setup
  • Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter

Extend your ambiance gradient lightstrip with this 1-meter extension to cover a larger area with a blend of colorful light. Only for ambiance gradient lightstrips.

Gradient lightstrip extension 1 meter
Close up of front of Hue Bridge Pro

1 x Hue Bridge Pro

The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.

Bridge Pro

