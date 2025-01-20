*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
A60 - B22 smart bulb - 1100
With a brightness equivalent to a 75 W bulb and instant dimming, this B22 smart LED bulb brings the perfect amount of soft white light anywhere in your home.
$39.99
Product highlights
- White
- Bluetooth enabled
- Bridge enabled
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- Soft white
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
White and color ambiance
A67 - E27 smart bulb - 1600
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$129.99
$90.99
White and color ambiance
A67 - B22 smart bulb - 1600
- Up to 1521 lumens*
- Warm-to-cool white light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
$129.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 E27 smart bulbs (1100)
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Smart control
- Hue Bridge included
$329.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit B22
- Up to 1100 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Hue Bridge included
$329.99
$230.99
White and color ambiance
Starter kit: 3 B22 smart bulbs (1100) + smart button
- Up to 1055 lumens*
- White and colored light
- Hue Bridge included
- Smart button included
$329.99
$230.99
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Control lights with your voice*
Philips Hue works with Amazon Alexa and the Google Assistant when paired with a compatible Google Nest or Amazon Echo device. Simple voice commands allow you to control multiple lights in a room or just a single lamp.
Set the right mood with soft white light
Hue bulbs and light fixturesuse a soft white light. Dimmable from bright daylight to low nightlights, these smart lights allow you to fill your home with just the right level of warm light when you need it.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.