Gradient lightstrip + Bridge Pro
Create a stunning ambiance with a Hue Gradient lightstrip and Bridge Pro. Beautiful blends of customizable color that bring your room to life with smart control via the Hue app.
Current price is $399.48, original price is $469.98
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- AI-powered Bridge Pro features
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.Gradient lightstrip 2 meter
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro