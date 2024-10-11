Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 65" + Bridge Pro
Upgrade movie nights with the Hue Gradient Lightstrip for 65" TVs and a Hue Bridge Pro. Dynamic, immersive backlighting synced to your screen.
Current price is $586.48, original price is $689.98
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Smooth color blending
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
- Sync Box required for content syncing
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.Play gradient lightstrip 65”
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro