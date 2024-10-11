Sale
Play gradient lightstrip 65" + sync box + Bridge Pro
Transform your 65'' TV and make viewing immersive with a Hue Lightstrip, Sync Box & Bridge Pro. Enjoy surround lighting that reacts to on-screen content.
Current price is $1,160.98, original price is $1,289.98
Product highlights
- White and colored light
- Sync lights to your TV screen
- Connect up to 4 HDMI devices
- Bridge Pro simple setup
- Control with app, voice, or accessories
In this bundle
1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65”
Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other.Play gradient lightstrip 65”
1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
1 x Hue Bridge Pro
The next generation of the Hue smart hub. Powered by a chip that’s capable of running complex algorithms and AI-powered features, it’s faster and stronger than ever. Turn your lights into motion sensors with MotionAware™, use your security and lights together, and more.Bridge Pro