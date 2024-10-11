Support
Bundle: Hue sync box 8K + 2x Play light bars + Ambiance gradient lightstrip (80")

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience with a Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K, 2 Play light bars, and an 80 inch LED gradient strip light. Elevate the way you play, watch, and listen!

Product highlights

  • Sync lights with TV content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz
  • HDMI 2.1 certified
  • Creates 1:1 color sync with what's on your screen
  • Link up to 10 Philips Hue lights
In this bundle

Close up of front of Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz.

Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack

The Hue Play light bars in black offer twice the fun in a single box. Place your two Play light bars anywhere to give you beautiful ambient lighting. Lay them both flat, mount them behind your TV, or stand them upright.

Play light bar double pack
Close up of front of Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

Featuring gradient technology, this lightstrip blends different colors of light together at once. It's flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, letting you add a brilliant blend of color to any space.

Gradient lightstrip 2 meter

