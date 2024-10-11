In this bundle

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz. Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play light bar double pack The Hue Play light bars in black offer twice the fun in a single box. Place your two Play light bars anywhere to give you beautiful ambient lighting. Lay them both flat, mount them behind your TV, or stand them upright. Play light bar double pack