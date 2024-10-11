In this bundle

1 x Hue Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K Transform your entertainment into a fully immersive light syncing experience. The Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K elevates the way you play, watch, and listen by syncing your Philips Hue lights to what's on your screen. With an ultra-fast refresh rate, it matches your light colors with the highest quality video content at 8K 60Hz and 4K 120Hz. Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box 8K

1 x Hue White and color ambiance Play gradient lightstrip 65” Take the excitement of surround lighting to the next level with the Philips Hue Play gradient lightstrip. This LED strip flawlessly blends multiple colors of light at the same time, mimicking the content on the entire screen for an immersive, full-room entertainment experience unlike any other. Play gradient lightstrip 65”