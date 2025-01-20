Support
Fill your entire outdoor space with smart light using this outdoor power supply, which allows you to add up to 100W of different lights. Connect two cables — each measuring up to 30 meters — to any low-voltage outdoor Philips Hue light on each connector, adding each fixture’s wattage to reach the maximum 100W threshold of the power supply.

Product highlights
  • Extension cable
  • Power up to 100W
  • Black
Easy to install and extend

Brighten up dark paths, create highlights in your landscaping, or create a unique ambiance on the patio. You can do it yourself, using Hue spots or bollards. The products are based on low voltage, safe to use and easy to install. No more complexity to get lighting outdoors: go create and extend as you like.

