Iris copper special edition
Set the mood in any room with the Philips Hue Iris special edition lamp, available in silver, gold, copper, and rosé. With a light that both washes the wall with color and offers a gentle backlight, the Iris provides a sophisticated, unique effect. Add a Hue Bridge to unlock more features.
Product highlights
- White and color ambiance
- LED integrated
- Instant control via Bluetooth
- Control with app or voice*
- Add Hue Bridge to unlock more
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
With the Hue Bluetooth app, you can control your Hue smart lights in a single room of your home.Add up to 10 smart lights and control them all with just the touch of a button on your mobile device.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Transform your home with over 16 million colors, instantly creating the right atmosphere for any event. With the touch of a button, you can set a festive mood for a party, turn your living room into a movie theater, enhance your home decor with color accents, and much more.
Set the right mood with warm to cool white light
These bulbs and light fixtures offer different shades of warm to cool white light. With complete dimmability from bright to low nightlights, you can tune your lights to the perfect shade and brightness of light for your daily needs.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Make your day easier and more pleasant with four preset light recipes handcrafted especially for your daily tasks: Energize, Concentrate, Read, and Relax. The two cool-toned scenes, Energize and Concentrate, help you get going in the morning or keep your focus, while the warmer scenes of Read and Relax help support comfortable reading or calm a busy mind.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Philips Hue works with Alice, Siri and the Google Assistant. Simple voice commands let you dim, brighten, or change the color of your lights, whether you want to control a single lamp or all lights in your home. Voice control requires a Philips Hue Bridge and a compatible partner device.
A stylish plug-and-play lamp
The Philips Hue Iris lamp offers a unique style that complements any home decor. Place the accent lamp anywhere in your home, washing the living room walls with colorful light or setting it on a bedside table for a gentle nightlight.
Beauty meets smarts
The Philips Hue Iris limited edition lamp in copper elevates an already iconic design. Thoughtful elements — the fabric-wrapped cord, metallic inner tube, transparent bowl, and mix of materials — work together to bring you a smart lamp that offers a unique light effect.
Smart lights to help you wake up and go to sleep more naturally
Pair your Philips Hue Iris limited edition lamp with the Hue Bridge to unlock Wake up and Go to sleep routines, which help you fall asleep and wake up more naturally. The lamp’s deep dimming capabilities paired with its diffused backlight allow you to wake up to your own personal sunrise in the morning as your lights gently brighten, or gradually dim warm white lights to help you drift off to sleep easier.