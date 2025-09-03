*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white
Designed to help you feel more recharged throughout the day, this bedside lamp uses science-backed scenes for mood-boosting lighting. And with ColorCast gradient projection technology, it brings beauty to your bedroom.
Color
Product highlights
- ColorCast technology
- Dual light source
- Ultra-low dimming
- Custom wake-up and sleep automations
Seamlessly blend colors
Get a seamless blend of multiple colors of light at the same time in a single lamp. The colors flow together naturally, casting light to showcase a unique effect.
Wake up to the colors of the morning sun
Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colors of dawn — even if the sun hasn’t risen yet — with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colors, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.
Specifications
Design and finishing
Color
White
Material
Plastic