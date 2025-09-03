Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Wake up to the colors of the morning sun

Let your Philips Hue gradient light wake you up with the colors of dawn — even if the sun hasn’t risen yet — with a Wake up automation set to Sunrise. Watch as your light turns on to the gentle hues of the morning, blending them together and moving them along the length of your gradient fixture. As the light brightens and changes colors, it mimics the sunrise to help you wake up more naturally.