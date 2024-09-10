Support

Indoor LED strip lights – which one is right for you?

Whether you're setting the mood with colorful light, enhancing your entertainment, or just illuminating your space with indoor LED strip lights, the Philips Hue lightstrip collection gives you a brilliant lighting experience.

indoor strip lights

Explore the indoor smart LED strip lights

Learn the differences between all the LED lightstrips that Philips Hue has to offer.

Solo lightstrip

Solo lightstrip

Transform your home and mood with an LED strip light that's easy to install. This bendable lightstrip is ideal for long surfaces, including ceiling coves, stairwell railings, entryways and hallways, bedroom and living room floors, kitchen counters, and more. You can even cut it to fit in any space, but you can't reconnect your cut pieces.

Shop Solo lightstrip
Lightstrip Plus

Lightstrip Plus

Want more flexibility with your strip lights? Lighstrip Plus lets you bend, fit, and cut your lights to fit into any space or corner in your home, including more intricate spots like stair steps and display shelves. Best of all, you can reconnect cut pieces so that nothing is wasted.

Shop lightstrip Plus
Ambience gradient lightstrips

Ambience gradient lightstrips

Impress your guests with this LED strip light that offers multiple colors of light all at once. Tuck it behind a sideboard or cove to let it single-handedly transform your space with gradient light. All it takes is a tap of the Hue app.

Shop Ambience gradient lightstrips
Play gradient lightstrips

Play gradient lightstrips

Bring the theater home and level up your gaming experience with immersive surround lighting. Made to attach to the back of your TV, you can connect Play gradient lightstrips with the Philips Hue Sync Box to bring your favorite TV shows, movies, and games to life.

Shop Play gradient lightstrips

Compare indoor LED lightstrips

See the key differences between our Philips Hue indoor lightstrips.

Solo lightstrip

Shop now

Lightstrip Plus

Shop now

Ambience gradient lightstrip

Shop now

Hue Play gradient lightstrip

Shop now

Best use

Simple, single, long installations
Advanced installations
Simple, single, long installations
Attached to the back of TV or PC monitor

LED type

RGBWW
RGBWW
RGBICWW
RGBICWW

Can be cut to size

Cut pieces can be reconnected

LED light output

Single color at one time
Single color at one time
Multiple colors at one time
Multiple colors at one time

Works in an Entertainment area

length

300 cm, 600 cm, 1000 cm
200 cm
200 cm
90,5 cm, 216,5 cm

Price

$109.99 - $329,95
$149.95
$259.95
$439.95 - $549.95

*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness

  • Apple pay
  • Google pay