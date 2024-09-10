Whether you're setting the mood with colorful light, enhancing your entertainment, or just illuminating your space with indoor LED strip lights, the Philips Hue lightstrip collection gives you a brilliant lighting experience.
Indoor LED strip lights – which one is right for you?
Explore the indoor smart LED strip lights
Learn the differences between all the LED lightstrips that Philips Hue has to offer.
Solo lightstrip
Transform your home and mood with an LED strip light that's easy to install. This bendable lightstrip is ideal for long surfaces, including ceiling coves, stairwell railings, entryways and hallways, bedroom and living room floors, kitchen counters, and more. You can even cut it to fit in any space, but you can't reconnect your cut pieces.
Lightstrip Plus
Want more flexibility with your strip lights? Lighstrip Plus lets you bend, fit, and cut your lights to fit into any space or corner in your home, including more intricate spots like stair steps and display shelves. Best of all, you can reconnect cut pieces so that nothing is wasted.
Ambience gradient lightstrips
Impress your guests with this LED strip light that offers multiple colors of light all at once. Tuck it behind a sideboard or cove to let it single-handedly transform your space with gradient light. All it takes is a tap of the Hue app.
Play gradient lightstrips
Bring the theater home and level up your gaming experience with immersive surround lighting. Made to attach to the back of your TV, you can connect Play gradient lightstrips with the Philips Hue Sync Box to bring your favorite TV shows, movies, and games to life.
Compare indoor LED lightstrips
See the key differences between our Philips Hue indoor lightstrips.
