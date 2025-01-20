Bend it. Curve it. Cut it to size. Create your personal lighting vibes.
- Works in every home
- Dimmable straight out of the box
- Easy to install yourself
Sale
Lightstrip Plus base V4 2 meter
Bring colorful light to any area of your home! Flexible and extendable up to 10 meters, this indoor lightstrip adheres to any surface and shines a single shade of white or color light.
Pack
$109.99
$76.99
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
Product highlights
- Shines a single color of light at once
- Power supply unit included
- Control with Bluetooth or Bridge
- 2 m, extendable up 10 m
- Up to 1700 lumens
White and color ambiance
Lightstrip Plus extension V4 1 meter
$39.99
Hue
Bridge
$109.99
$76.99
White and color ambiance
Go portable accent light
$179.99
$49.99
Customise with the Hue app
Easily change the color, create automations, and more to make your lightstrip work for your space and the occasion.
Go hands-free with voice
Pair with smart home assistants such as Amazon Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Assistant, to control your lightstrip with your voice.
Control your way
Use the Hue app, your voice, or smart accessories to control your setup.
Add accessories
Elevate your lightstrip with easy-to-use accessories such as a dimmer switch or motion sensor.
Install like a pro
The flexibility of Philips Hue Lightstrips Plus enables you to fit your lights into any space and conquer more advanced setups, like stair steps and display shelves.
Expand your horizons
Extension cables with connectors enable you to easily expand your lights for more advanced setups.
Ultimate flexibility
Cut the lightstrip on the marked lines to fit your space, or make it even longer with extension strips up to 10 m. Bend, curve, and shape it to fit your space.
Replacement parts available for this product
Looking for replacement parts for this product? Find replacement power cables, mounts and more to breathe new life into your lights.
Questions & Answers
How do I mount the Lightstrip Plus?
How do I mount the Lightstrip Plus?
Do I need additional products to use the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Do I need additional products to use the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
How long is the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
How long is the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Can I cut the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Can I cut the Hue Lightstrip Plus?
Can I use the lightstrip extension with older generations of lightstrips?
Can I use the lightstrip extension with older generations of lightstrips?
*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and colour ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.