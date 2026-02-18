Support
home office lighting

A guide to home office lighting

17 February 2026

Working from home changes how your space needs to perform. Your home office is no longer just a desk and a chair — it’s where you concentrate, create, meet, and switch between tasks throughout the day. Home office lighting plays a crucial role in how well you do all of that.

The right lighting setup helps you stay focused longer, reduces eye strain, supports video calls, and makes your workspace feel intentional rather than improvised. In this guide, you’ll find practical advice on using smart lighting for a home office, from desk lighting ideas to full-room setups — plus how smart lighting from Philips Hue can adapt with you as your workday changes.

Why home office lighting matters more than you think

Lighting affects more than visibility. It shapes how alert you feel, how long you can focus, and how comfortable your eyes remain after hours of screen time.

Man with glasses sitting at a laptop intently working surrounded by a smart pendant and a smart table lamp

Effective lighting for a home office should:

  • Reduce glare and harsh contrasts
  • Support long periods of screen use
  • Help separate work time from personal time
  • Improve how you appear on video calls

Brightness alone isn’t the goal. Balance is.

Start with your space and natural light

Observe how daylight moves through your room

Before adding lights, look at what you already have. Notice where windows are, how light shifts during the day, and where reflections appear on your screen. Position your desk so daylight comes from the side rather than directly in front of or behind you.

If glare becomes an issue, sheer curtains or adjustable blinds can soften incoming light without blocking it completely.

Get the best lighting for a home office with no windows

If your home office doesn’t have any natural light, then choosing the right kind of office smart lights is very important. If you’re deprived of natural light as you work, then you’re more likely to suffer from eyestrain, lack of concentration, or even insomnia. So, if your workspace doesn’t have windows to let natural light flood in, you can recreate it with these tips.

Cast light evenly

With no natural light streaming into the office, your lighting will have to pick up the slack. One of the keys to successful windowless office lighting is to fill the space with a uniform spread of light. In addition to creating layers of light around the room with a mix of table and floor lamps, you’ll also need a ceiling fixture capable of illuminating every corner of your office space with bright, evenly diffused light.

Mimick the sun

You’ll want to replicate the feeling of natural light to create the optimal environment for being productive. The feeling of natural sunlight is easily achieved by using tunable smart bulbs, which can be set to different tones of white light throughout the working day. To get going in the morning a cooler blue light will help you feel energized and stay focused on the task in hand. In the late afternoon and evening a warmer shade will help you relax as you finish your day.

Use artificial light to complement daylight

Natural light changes constantly. Smart lighting helps keep your workspace visually consistent, filling in shadows as daylight fades and reducing contrast when the sun is too strong.

Natural & ambient lights for your home office

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

$98.99

Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

$175.99

Hue Play wall washer

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Play wall washer

$219.99

New
Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Essential A19 - E26 smart bulb - 800 lm - 8.8W - 4 pack

$59.99

Explore the Hue smart lights collection

You might use a lamp while working at your desk, but a ceiling light can be useful when you’re carrying out multiple tasks where you have to move from space to another. For example, if you’re filing documents, organizing your bookshelves, or even cleaning, a home office ceiling light can be very practical. Ceiling lights can also be handy when you’re making video calls — the bright, even spread of light helps you show up better on camera! The height of your ceiling is an important consideration when choosing lights. Pendant, recessed, and ceiling lights are all potential options.

 

 

Layered lighting creates a better home office

The most comfortable home office lighting setups rely on layers. Each layer serves a purpose.

Ambient lighting for overall comfort

Ambient light fills the room and prevents harsh contrasts. Indirect lighting — like smart floor lamps or wall-wash light — makes your workspace feel calmer and more balanced.

Smart ambient lighting lets you fine-tune brightness without overpowering your desk area.

Task lighting for precision and focus

Task lighting is essential for detailed work. A desk lamp provides focused illumination exactly where you need it, without lighting the entire room.

Place your smart lamp on the opposite side of your dominant hand to avoid shadows. Adjustable brightness and color temperature are especially helpful when switching between reading, writing, and screen work.

Task & desk lighting products

Bloom table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Bloom table lamp

$87.99

Iris table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Iris table lamp

$120.99

Create a starter kit
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

$307.99

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

$263.99

Item almost out of stock

Discover the Hue smart table lamps collection

 

 

Desk lighting ideas that reduce eye strain

Multitask using a home office ceiling light

Avoid high contrast around your screen

When your screen is the brightest object in the room, your eyes constantly adjust. This leads to fatigue faster than most people realize.

Bias lighting — soft light behind the screen — reduces contrast and keeps your eyes more relaxed.

Use indirect light behind monitors and shelves

Strip lights behind monitors, shelves, or desks add depth and help define your workspace, especially in shared or multi-use rooms.

Bias lighting & visual comfort products

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

$274.99

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

$296.99

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

$329.99

New
Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

Light Strip

Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

$59.99

New
OmniGlow strip light 10ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

$139.99

Temporarily out of stock

Shop the Hue LED strip lights 

 

 

Lighting for home office video calls

Video calls are now a daily reality. Lighting affects how professional, clear, and approachable you appear on screen.

A man on a video call using an optimal laptop lighting setup

Light your face from the front or side

Avoid strong overhead lighting that creates shadows. A soft lamp placed slightly in front of you — or diffused ambient light — gives a natural, even look.

Use background lighting for depth

Adding subtle light behind you prevents flat, visual separation and makes your background feel intentional rather than accidental.

Video call lighting fixtures

Iris copper special edition

Hue White and color ambiance

Iris copper special edition

$153.99

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

$263.99

Item almost out of stock

BR30 - E26 smart bulb

Hue White and color ambiance

BR30 - E26 smart bulb

$54.99

Temporarily out of stock

New
Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

Light Strip

Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

$59.99

Play light bar single pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar single pack

$98.99

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp

$175.99

 

 

How smart lighting adapts to your workday

Workdays aren’t static. You move between deep focus, collaboration, creative thinking, and winding down.

Woman sits at a laptop in her home office drinking coffee

Smart lighting allows you to:

  • Adjust brightness and color temperature throughout the day
  • Create scenes for focus, meetings, or relaxed tasks
  • Define work zones in shared spaces
  • Transition smoothly from work mode to evening mode

Lighting that adapts feels supportive rather than demanding.

Smart controls, light scenes, and daily rhythm

One of the biggest advantages of smart home office lighting is control — not just turning lights on and off, but shaping how light supports your energy and focus throughout the day.

Office with colorful smart lighting on the left and white smart lighting on the right

Light scenes that match how you work

Different tasks benefit from different lighting conditions. Focused work often feels easier under brighter, cooler light, while creative or reflective tasks may benefit from softer tones.

Smart lighting scenes allow you to:

  • Set consistent lighting for focused work sessions
  • Create calmer scenes for reading, thinking, or creative tasks
  • Instantly adjust multiple lights together instead of one by one
  • Choose the smart light colors that inspire you personally

This removes friction from your workday and keeps your environment aligned with what you’re doing.

Supporting natural circadian rhythms

Light plays a role in how alert or relaxed you feel. Cooler, brighter light during the morning and early afternoon can help support concentration, while warmer, dimmer light later in the day encourages a smoother transition out of work mode.

Using lighting that shifts gradually over the course of the day helps your home office feel more in sync with natural rhythms — especially useful when working long hours indoors. 

Hands-free control with voice assistants

Voice control adds convenience, especially during busy moments. Adjusting brightness, changing scenes, or turning lights off at the end of the day without leaving your desk helps maintain focus and flow.

A couple working at a laptop in their kitchen using webcam backlighting

For home offices, this kind of hands-free control feels less like a feature and more like a practical tool that keeps your workspace responsive.

A home office that works with you

Great lighting for a home office doesn’t draw attention to itself. It quietly supports your focus, protects your eyes, and helps your workspace feel purposeful.

By layering ambient, task, and accent lighting — and using smart controls to adapt as your day changes — you create an environment that works as hard as you do.

Pendant and floor lamps for your home office

Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$362.99

Ensis pendant light

Hue White and color ambiance

Ensis pendant light

$527.99

Check the Hue smart floor lamps and pendant lights collections

 

 

Back to all articles
  • Paypal
  • Pay with Klarna
  • Apple pay
  • Google pay