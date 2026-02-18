17 February 2026

Working from home changes how your space needs to perform. Your home office is no longer just a desk and a chair — it’s where you concentrate, create, meet, and switch between tasks throughout the day. Home office lighting plays a crucial role in how well you do all of that.

The right lighting setup helps you stay focused longer, reduces eye strain, supports video calls, and makes your workspace feel intentional rather than improvised. In this guide, you’ll find practical advice on using smart lighting for a home office, from desk lighting ideas to full-room setups — plus how smart lighting from Philips Hue can adapt with you as your workday changes.