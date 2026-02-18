Support
Modern living room with smart lights casting soft ambient glow in various colors on walls, furniture, and decor items.

Things to do with Hue smart lights

17 February 2026

Color has the power to change how a space feels in seconds. With Hue smart lights and their extensive color palette, lighting becomes more than illumination—it becomes atmosphere, emotion, and experience. From immersive TV setups to creative everyday scenes, smart color lights help you shape moments that feel intentional, personal, and memorable.

This guide explores inspiring, practical things to do with Hue smart lights, starting with general lighting ideas and then showing how these moments come to life with Philips Hue—naturally, creatively.

Set dynamic scenes with smart color lighting

Lighting scenes are one of the simplest yet most powerful ways to transform how a room feels. With Hue smart light scenes on the Hue app, you can combine color, brightness, and transitions to support different moments—automatically or with a single tap.

Couple sitting outside while watching a movie on their phone

Instead of adjusting individual lights, smart lighting scenes create a cohesive atmosphere across an entire space, helping lighting fade into the background while shaping everyday experiences.

Just select a color scene you’ve added to My scenes from the scene gallery and tap the play button that appears over the scene card. You can even edit the pace it shifts from one color to another by tapping the three-dots icon. Give it a go at your next get-together and decorate the party with dynamic scenes!

Everyday lighting scenes that change the mood

The Philips Hue app includes a wide range of pre-designed light scenes inspired by nature, travel, and emotion. These scenes are designed to feel immersive and balanced, enhancing a space without overwhelming it.

Popular examples include:

  • Tropical Twilight – warm pinks and purples that create a sunset-inspired glow
  • Savanna Sunset – golden ambers and soft reds for relaxed evenings
  • Arctic Aurora – cool blues and greens for a calm, refreshing feel
  • Spring Blossom – soft pastel tones that brighten a room naturally

You can apply these scenes to a single room or across multiple rooms, instantly changing the atmosphere without rearranging your space.

Create custom scenes for your routine

Beyond preset options, Hue smart lights allow you to build custom lighting scenes tailored to your lifestyle. You can mix colors, set brightness levels, and save combinations that fit different moments of the day.

Woman standing at a backlit bookshelf displaying books and ornaments

Common custom scene ideas include:

  • Energizing color settings for mornings
  • Warm, dimmed scenes for evenings
  • Neutral tones for focus or reading
  • Expressive colors for social gatherings

Once saved, scenes can be activated instantly using the app, lighting accessories, or voice assistants.

Automations that adapt lighting throughout the day

With smart lighting automation, scenes can activate automatically based on time, motion, or daily routines. This helps lighting feel intuitive and responsive rather than manual.

Examples include:

  • Lights gradually brightening in the morning
  • Color temperatures shifting warmer in the evening
  • Accent lights turning on when motion is detected
  • Outdoor lighting activating at sunset

These automations enhance comfort while keeping control simple.

Create immersive TV experiences with color lights for TV

TV isn’t just something you watch—it’s something you feel. The right lighting softens contrast, reduces eye strain, and pulls you deeper into what’s happening on screen. Hue lights for TV are designed to extend colors beyond the display, surrounding you with light that mirrors the action.

Couple sitting on couch in front of a TV with color smart lights casting onto the wall

Using backlighting and gradient effects, smart color lights turn sports matches, series, and games into immersive events rather than passive viewing.

Why smart color lights elevate screen time

  • Light behind the TV adds depth and balance
  • Dynamic color shifts match on-screen movement
  • Custom scenes adapt to different types of content

With Hue Sync, lights can react in real time to what’s on screen. For deeper guidance, explore how to sync your Hue lights with Netflix or learn how to sync your Hue lights with Apple TV.

Hue LED strip lights for TV setups

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 55 inch

$274.99

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 65 inch

$296.99

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient lightstrip 75 inch

$329.99

New
Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

Light Strip

Hue Essential strip light 16 ft

$59.99

New
OmniGlow strip light 10ft

LIGHTSTRIPS

OmniGlow strip light 10ft

$139.99

Temporarily out of stock

Explore the Hue LED strip lights collection.

 

 

Watching sports at home with smart lights

For one of the best color-changing light bulb experiences with Philips Hue, you’ll need a Bridge. It unlocks the full suite of smart lighting features, including syncing, which lets your color changing lights sync with the content on your screen and bring what’s happening on your TV or computer to life to create a light show unlike any other. 

Create a captivating ambiance by syncing your lights with your screen. You can sync your smart lights with your TV or PC screen by connecting them to the Philips Hue Play HDMI sync box for TV or PC. Or you can install the Hue Sync TV app or download the Hue Sync desktop app on your PC to create a dynamic visual experience that complements the content on your screen.

Bright idea: Hosting a party? Get your guests talking — and dancing! — by syncing your color changing lights to your playlist. Just sync your music with Spotify and watch as your lights dance, brighten, dim, and change color with the beat.

TV with surround lighting showing a hurdler jumping during a track and field event

How Hue lights enhance live sports

Sports are fast, unpredictable, and high-contrast—exactly where dynamic lighting shines.

  • Bias lighting behind the TV reduces eye strain during long games
  • Real-time syncing mirrors fast movement and color changes on screen
  • Team-color scenes create instant emotional connection

With Hue lights for TV, the action doesn’t stop at the edge of the screen. Lighting reacts to every highlight, replay, and dramatic pause, pulling you deeper into the game.

For step-by-step inspiration, explore how to sync lighting using the Hue Sync Box setup in this guide: connect Hue Sync with your TV content

(Same setup principles apply when watching live sports broadcasts.)

Game-day lighting ideas for sports fans

Hue smart lights make it easy to adapt your setup depending on the sport and the moment:

  • Cool whites and saturated colors for high-energy matches
  • Subtle ambient glow for pre-game buildup
  • Bold, reactive lighting during key plays and celebrations

You can save different lighting scenes for regular-season games, playoffs, or finals—then switch instantly using the app or accessories.

To keep control simple during tense moments, a wall-mounted accessory like a dimmer or dial lets you adjust lighting without leaving the couch.

Learn more about simple scene control here: Hue dimmer switch setup guide

Hue Floor and Table lamps for watching sports at home

Signe gradient floor lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient floor lamp

$362.99

Create a starter kit
Signe gradient table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Signe gradient table lamp

$263.99

Item almost out of stock

Play light bar single pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar single pack

$98.99

Play light bar double pack

Hue White and color ambiance

Play light bar double pack

$175.99

Iris copper special edition

Hue White and color ambiance

Iris copper special edition

$153.99

Bloom table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Bloom table lamp

$87.99

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp

$175.99

Discover the Hue table lamps and floor lamps for entertainment

 

 

Turn movie nights into experiences with lights

Movie nights are about mood as much as plot. With Hue lights for movie nights, lighting fades into the background—until it subtly amplifies tension, warmth, or excitement.

Instead of one static setting, you can create multiple scenes: soft and cinematic, bold and dramatic, or playful and colorful. Scenes can be activated with the app, a smart accessory, or voice control. 

Indoor movie night lighting ideas

  • Gradient striped lights behind the TV for cinematic depth
  • Dimmed ambient light around seating areas
  • Accent colors that match the film’s tone with smart floor lamps and table lamps

For simple control, learn how to set up a Hue dimmer switch to change scenes without interrupting the moment, or discover all the capabilities of the Hue app.

Outdoor movie nights with smart color lights

Outdoor spaces benefit just as much from layered lighting. Spotlights can frame a screen area, while pathway lights guide guests without overpowering the scene. Festavia string lights create a cozy, old-school-cinema atmosphere, and strip lights can line up the screen. Explore the range of outdoor smart lights to extend movie nights beyond four walls.

Hue outdoor lights for movie nights

Create a starter kit
Lily Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily Outdoor spot light

$109.99

Create a starter kit
Lily XL Outdoor spot light

Hue White and color ambiance

Lily XL Outdoor spot light

$175.99

Create a starter kit
Amarant linear outdoor light

Hue White and color ambiance

Amarant linear outdoor light

$197.99

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

Hue White and color ambiance

Discover Outdoor Floodlight

$197.99

Exclusive
Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

Hue White and color ambiance

Festavia string lights 100 LEDs

$131.99

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

Hue White and color ambiance

Gradient lightstrip 80 inch

$197.99

New
Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 45 ft

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Festavia globe outdoor string lights 45 ft

$219.99

Temporarily out of stock

Explore the outdoor string lights collection

 

 

Music and color: Sync lights with sound

Music creates emotion—and color changing smart lights can amplify it. When Hue lights sync with music, colors and brightness respond to rhythm, tempo, and intensity, turning sound into a visual experience.

Whether you’re relaxing with a playlist or hosting friends, music-synced lighting adds energy and atmosphere without distracting from the moment.

Hue lights can pulse gently with acoustic tracks or react dynamically to bass-heavy music. Table lamps, light bars, and strip lights work especially well for creating immersive music environments.

Gaming with immersive color lighting

Gaming is visual, fast-paced, and reactive—making it ideal for immersive smart lighting. Connect your screen, gaming console and gameroom smart lights with the Hue Sync Box, and watch the colors extend beyond the screen, surrounding players with reactive ambient light.

Explosions feel brighter, dark scenes feel deeper, and fast motion is reinforced with dynamic color changes. This creates a more immersive gaming setup without pulling focus away from gameplay.

For longer sessions, bias lighting behind the screen with strip lights, also helps reduce eye strain, making Hue lights for gaming both atmospheric and practical.

Use smart lights to shape everyday atmospheres

Beyond entertainment, Hue smart lights shine in everyday life. Color and brightness influence how a space feels—energizing, calming, cozy, or expressive.

Smart color lights allow you to design scenes that support different moments, whether you’re hosting friends, unwinding alone, or simply changing the feel of a room without moving a single piece of furniture. Alternatively, you can choose from a wide range of pre-designed light scenes on the Hue app, from nostalgic, to tropical settings, or party vibes.

Scene-based lighting ideas

  • Warm gradients for relaxed evenings
  • Saturated colors for social moments
  • Soft pastels for creative focus

Dynamic scenes gently transition through colors, adding movement without distraction. Over time, these subtle changes make lighting feel alive rather than static.

Smart entertainment lights for everyday ambiance

Hue Play wall washer

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Play wall washer

$219.99

Create a starter kit
Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

Sleep and wake-up light

Twilight sleep and wake-up light white

$307.99

Iris copper special edition

Hue White and color ambiance

Iris copper special edition

$153.99

Play gradient light tube large

Hue White and color ambiance

Play gradient light tube large

$219.99

Temporarily out of stock

Hue Go portable table lamp

Hue White and color ambiance

Hue Go portable table lamp

$175.99

 

 

Smarter control with automation, voice, and personalization

Modern smart lighting adapts to you. The Hue app makes it easy to build automations, customize scenes, and control lights with voice assistants. Over time, lighting becomes part of your routine—responding intuitively rather than requiring constant input.

Hue smart lights also integrate seamlessly into connected homes, using IoT technology to ensure fast, reliable communication between lights, accessories, and apps.

Smart lighting control

Play HDMI Sync Box

Hue

Play HDMI Sync Box

$249.99

New
Bridge Pro

Hue

Bridge Pro

$98.99

Create a starter kit
Bridge

Hue

Bridge

$65.99

Tap dial switch

Hue

Tap dial switch

$54.99

Create a starter kit
Dimmer Switch (latest model)

Hue

Dimmer Switch (latest model)

$30.99

Smart button

Smart Button

Smart button

$32.99

Motion sensor

Hue

Motion sensor

$48.99

Outdoor sensor

Hue

Outdoor sensor

$49.99

Temporarily out of stock

Discover the lighting controls collection

 

 

Why Hue smart lights keep inspiring new ideas

Hue smart lights aren’t about one feature or one setup—they’re about possibility. From immersive Hue lights for TV to expressive smart color lights throughout your home, lighting becomes a creative tool you can keep rediscovering.

As technology evolves, Hue continues to blend color, control, and connectivity into lighting that feels personal, intuitive, and endlessly adaptable—helping everyday moments feel just a little more extraordinary.

