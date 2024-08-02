*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Bundle: Slim downlight (4) + Bridge
Bring color to your home with this 5/6-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.
Product highlights
- White ambiance +16 million colors
- ±10-year lifespan
- Dimmable out of the box
- Bridge simple set up
- Smart control with app, voice, accessories
In this bundle
4 x Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 6 inch
Bring color to your home with this 6-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.Slim Downlight 6 inch
1 x Hue Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.Bridge
Specifications
Product information
Amount
5
Technical specifications
