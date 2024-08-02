Support
Bundle: Slim downlight (4) + Bridge

Bundle: Slim downlight (4) + Bridge

Bring color to your home with this 5/6-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.

Product highlights

  • White ambiance +16 million colors
  • ±10-year lifespan
  • Dimmable out of the box
  • Bridge simple set up
  • Smart control with app, voice, accessories
Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 6 inch

4 x Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 6 inch

Bring color to your home with this 6-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.

Slim Downlight 6 inch
Hue Bridge

1 x Hue Bridge

The Bridge unlocks the full suite of features: control lights while away, with voice, or automations. Connect it to power and your router, and then set it up in the Philips Hue app, where it’s updated automatically.

Amount

5

4x Hue White and color ambiance Slim Downlight 6 inch
1x Hue Bridge

