*When a bulb displays "Up to" a certain number of lumens in its specifications, it displays the maximum lumen output of the bulb. It shows how bright the bulb can get at 2700 K (White bulbs) or 4000 K (White ambiance or White and color ambiance bulbs). Learn more about brightness.
Sale
Slim Downlight 6 inch
Bring color to your home with this 6-inch slim downlight. With a canless design and thin profile, the slim downlight installs easily into any ceiling. With 16 million colors, this light can give your home new personality.
$69.99
$48.99
Included in Bright Days Shop sale
- Buy now and pay later with Klarna
- Free Shipping on orders over $49.99
- Free Returns for 30 Days
- 2 Year Warranty
Product highlights
- ±10-year lifespan
- Dimmable out of the box
- Bluetooth and Hue Bridge compatible
- Low energy consumption | A+
- White ambiance +16 million colors
White ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white light
$49.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 4 inch
- Fits 4-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 850 lumens
- Color light
$59.99
$41.99
White and color ambiance
Downlight 5 or 6 inch
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Color light
$59.99
$41.99
White ambiance
Downlight 5 or 6 inch
- Fits 5- or 6-inch holes
- Includes E26 socket adapter
- 1100 lumens
- Warm-to-cool white light
$49.99
Control up to 10 lights with the Bluetooth app
Philips Hue with Bluetooth is the easiest way to get started with smart lighting. Set the mood instantly with Bluetooth-enabled light fixtures and the Hue Bluetooth app, which allows you to control up to 10 lights in a room.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Instantly set the mood for any occasion with 16 million colors of light. Transform any room for an immersive entertainment experience, create the perfect atmosphere for a get-together with friends, or complement your home decor.
Get the perfect light recipes for your daily activities
Use the preset Philips Hue light recipes to fit your mood or activities throughout the day. Amp up the energy with the cool white light of the Energize light recipe in the morning or unwind with the subtle, soft light of Relax.
Unlock the full suite of smart lighting features with the Bridge
The Bridge unlocks the features that make smart lighting truly smart — away-from-home control, voice control, automated lighting, and much more. Add a Bridge to your setup to create immersive experiences, tap into technology that’s secure and reliable, and more. The Bridge is the key to smart lighting like you’ve never seen before.
Control lights with your voice*
Activate hands-free help in any room with Bluetooth voice-activated smart lights. Simply pair your Hue lights with any compatible Amazon Echo or Google Home device to enjoy the convenience of managing your smart lights with just your voice.
Create a personalized experience with colorful smart light
Use millions of colors of light to transform any room in your home, instantly creating a unique atmosphere. With the touch of a button, you can transform your living room with a pink glow or light your entire home in vibrant colors to turn any night at home into a personalized party.