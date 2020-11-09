-
Works in every home
-
Away-from-home control
-
Easy to install yourself
Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge
The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.
Away-from-home smart light control
Connect your smart lights to the Hue Bridge and download the Hue app to ensure that your home is well lit no matter where you are. Set light routines in the app to turn your lights on at a certain time, mimicking your presence to give you peace of mind.
Control lights with your voice
When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.
Connect up to 50 smart lights
The Hue Bridge allows you to connect up to 50 lights, so you can outfit your entire home ∙ inside and out ∙ and control them all within the app.
Add smart switches, sensors, and more
Enhance your Hue smart lighting system with various accessories, including smart dimmer switches and motion sensors. Connect up to 12 accessories on one Hue Bridge and fully automate your home.
Up-to-date at all times
Philips Hue uses ZigBee, a safe and reliable low-power technology, to control your smart lights. All new features and improvements made to the system are automatically updated to your Hue smart lights.
Frequently bought together
White and color ambiance
3-pack E26
$ 134.99
$ 99.99
White ambiance
Single bulb E12
$ 24.99
White
1-pack A21 E26
$ 19.99
White and color ambiance
Single bulb E12
$ 49.99
White
1-pack E26
$ 9.99
White
2-pack E12
$ 32.99
White Filament
1-pack ST19 E26 Filament Edison
$ 27.99
White Filament
1-pack A19 E26 Filament Standard
$ 24.99
White Filament
1-pack G25 E26 Filament Globe
$ 32.99
White and color ambiance
1-pack E26
$ 49.99
White
2-pack BR30 E26
$ 34.99
White
1-pack BR30 E26
$ 19.99
White
4-pack E26
$ 49.99
White
2-pack E26
$ 29.99
White and color ambiance
2-pack BR30 E26
$ 89.99
White and color ambiance
1-pack BR30 E26
$ 49.99
White ambiance
2-pack BR30 E26
$ 44.99
White and color ambiance
2-pack E26
$ 89.99
White
1-pack E26
$ 14.99
White ambiance
1-pack E26
$ 24.99
White ambiance
1-pack BR30 E26
$ 24.99
White and color ambiance
Single bulb BR30
$ 46.99
White
Dual pack PAR38 outdoor
$ 49.99
White
Single PAR38 outdoor
$ 29.99