Smart home automation hub: Hue Bridge

The Hue Bridge is an essential component to a personal Philips Hue smart lighting system. It is the brains of the operation, communicating with both your smart light bulbs and the Hue app to ensure that everything works together. It also enables smart home automation features like scheduling routines and timers.

Away-from-home smart light control

Connect your smart lights to the Hue Bridge and download the Hue app to ensure that your home is well lit no matter where you are. Set light routines in the app to turn your lights on at a certain time, mimicking your presence to give you peace of mind.

Control lights with your voice

When connected to the Hue Bridge, you can pair your lights with Alexa, Apple HomeKit, and the Google Assistant and control your lights using just your voice. Simple voice commands let you turn your lights on and off, dim or brighten your lights, and even set a light scene.

Connect up to 50 smart lights

The Hue Bridge allows you to connect up to 50 lights, so you can outfit your entire home ∙ inside and out ∙ and control them all within the app.

Add smart switches, sensors, and more

Enhance your Hue smart lighting system with various accessories, including smart dimmer switches and motion sensors. Connect up to 12 accessories on one Hue Bridge and fully automate your home.

Up-to-date at all times

Philips Hue uses ZigBee, a safe and reliable low-power technology, to control your smart lights. All new features and improvements made to the system are automatically updated to your Hue smart lights.

